Air defense system shoots down enemy drone in Lviv region, wreckage causes fire

In Lviv region, air defense destroyed a UAV. A fire broke out as a result of the fall of its wreckage, but there were no casualties. This is reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

Details

On September 20, during an air alert that lasted from 03:56 to 04:32, air defense forces destroyed an enemy attack drone that entered the airspace of the region in Lviv region.

At 04:30, a fire broke out in one of the villages as a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage. The fire engulfed the premises of a former collective farm, but was extinguished by 20 rescuers and 4 units of special equipment.

The incident damaged three vehicles - one truck and two cars - and smashed windows in nearby residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

