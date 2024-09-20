Air defense system shoots down enemy drone in Lviv region, wreckage causes fire
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv region, air defense forces destroyed an enemy attack drone. The falling wreckage caused a fire, damaged three cars and smashed windows in houses. There were no casualties or injuries.
Details
On September 20, during an air alert that lasted from 03:56 to 04:32, air defense forces destroyed an enemy attack drone that entered the airspace of the region in Lviv region.
At 04:30, a fire broke out in one of the villages as a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage. The fire engulfed the premises of a former collective farm, but was extinguished by 20 rescuers and 4 units of special equipment.
The incident damaged three vehicles - one truck and two cars - and smashed windows in nearby residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
