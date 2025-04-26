Air defense is working in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Kyiv region! UAVs have been recorded in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets - reported in the RMA.

Residents of the region were urged to stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert.

The air raid alert continues in several regions, including Kyiv.

According to the latest data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy drones were recorded in several regions of the country:

Vinnytsia region - UAV maneuvers in the Pogrebyshche area;

Zhytomyr region - UAV in the Berdichev area;

Kyiv region - UAV on the border with Cherkasy region.

