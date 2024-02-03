Air defense in Kryvyi Rih district: Ukrainian troops destroy enemy missile
Kyiv • UNN
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration, air defense destroyed an enemy missile near Kryvyi Rih.
An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, it was an air defense system, UNN reports.
"Air defense was operating in Kryvyi Rih district. The defense destroyed an enemy missile," said Lysak.
Earlier, an air alert was declared in Dnipropetrovs'k region.