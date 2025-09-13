Air defense forces neutralized 137 out of 164 drones with which Russians attacked Ukraine since evening.

On the night of September 13, Russia launched 164 drones and an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile at Ukraine, and air defense forces destroyed 137 UAVs. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On the night of September 13 (from 8:00 p.m. on September 12), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and 164 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 90 of them were Shaheds. - the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 137 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

A missile hit and 27 attack UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 3 locations.

