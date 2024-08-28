Air alert in several regions of Ukraine. The Air Force warned of a missile to Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Air alerts have been issued in several regions of Ukraine. The air force warned of a missile headed for Kyiv region, but monitoring channels did not detect it. Ukrainians are urged to stay in shelters.
An air alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Air Force warned of a missile headed for Kyiv region. However, according to monitoring channels, the missile has not been detected so far.
In addition, monitoring channels reported the sound of explosions in Sumy region, but this information has not yet been confirmed.
Ukrainians are urged not to leave the shelters until the shelling.