Air Alert Announced in Ukraine: Enemy MiG-31K spotted taking off

A large-scale air alert has been announced in Ukraine. According to the Air Force, MiG-31Ks have been spotted, UNN reports.

"The whole of Ukraine is a missile threat! A MiG-31K has taken off from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region. Do not ignore the air raid alert!" - the message reads.

In addition, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.