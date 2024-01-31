Air Alert Announced in Ukraine: Enemy MiG-31K spotted taking off
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert was declared in Ukraine after a MiG-31K fighter jet took off from an airfield in Russia.
A large-scale air alert has been announced in Ukraine. According to the Air Force, MiG-31Ks have been spotted, UNN reports.
"The whole of Ukraine is a missile threat! A MiG-31K has taken off from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region. Do not ignore the air raid alert!" - the message reads.
In addition, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.