Air alert announced in Kyiv due to threat of UAV attack

Air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration , according to UNN.

An air alert has been issued in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian attack drones.

Please take care of your safety: go to the nearest shelters and stay there until the alert ends - the statement said.

Recall

The Air Force informed that there was a threat of attack UAVs in Kyiv, so air defense is possible.