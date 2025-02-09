Air alert announced in Kyiv due to threat of UAV attack
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian attack drones. The population is urged to take shelter, and air defense is possible.
Air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration , according to UNN.
An air alert has been issued in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian attack drones.
Please take care of your safety: go to the nearest shelters and stay there until the alert ends
Recall
The Air Force informed that there was a threat of attack UAVs in Kyiv, so air defense is possible.