Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 62645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151292 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129473 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136947 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135314 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165854 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Air alert announced in Kyiv due to movement of enemy drones

Air alert announced in Kyiv due to movement of enemy drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84922 views

An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine due to the detection of an enemy attack UAV from the northeast. The population is urged to immediately go to civil defense shelters.

An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.  

ATTENTION! Air raid alert in Kyiv!!!
We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately

- from the message.

Recall

The Air Force spotted an enemy attack UAV flying toward the capital from the northeast.

Movement of enemy drones spotted in several regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces02.01.25, 02:13 • 85637 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kyivKyiv

