Air alert announced in Kyiv due to movement of enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine due to the detection of an enemy attack UAV from the northeast. The population is urged to immediately go to civil defense shelters.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
ATTENTION! Air raid alert in Kyiv!!!
We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately
Recall
The Air Force spotted an enemy attack UAV flying toward the capital from the northeast.
Movement of enemy drones spotted in several regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces02.01.25, 02:13 • 85637 views