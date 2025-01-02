Air alert across Ukraine: Ukrainian Air Force warned of ballistic missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use. The Ukrainian Air Force warned the population of the danger.
Air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the threat of enemy use of ballistic weapons, UNN reports.
Details
"The threat of the use of ballistic weapons throughout Ukraine," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on social media.
