Aid and cooperation conditions: MP explains what Ukraine is discussing with the US at this stage

Ukraine maintains communication with US President Donald Trump's team, and they clearly understand its position. They are currently discussing possible terms of cooperation, in particular on rare earth metals in exchange for aid.

This was stated by the Head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Yehor Chernev, during a telethon, UNN reports .

We are also in communication with the Trump team. And the Trump team knows our position absolutely clearly. It has been communicated at all levels: from President Zelensky to representatives of our parliament at the level of, again, the Congress. You can see that there are certain positions being voiced by both the Trump administration and Trump himself, for example, regarding the use of rare earth metals by Ukraine in exchange for aid. But this is still the result of cooperation - said Chernev.

He noted that there is no actual, final peace agreement yet, but the final appointment of Keith Kellogg may push for the finalization of these proposals.

Let's see, I hope that we will see proposals from the Trump administration in the near future - summarized the MP.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to exchange rare earth metals from Ukraine for American aid.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Trump's demand that Ukraine supply rare earth metals to the United States in exchange for financial aid.