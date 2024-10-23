Agrarians of Odesa region can be proud of their achievements: Kiper tells about record harvest figures
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa region harvested a record harvest in 2024. Grain, sunflower, vegetables, potatoes, and fruit production increased significantly compared to last year.
The head of the Odesa regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the interim results of the harvest, UNN reports.
"This year, farmers in Odesa region can be proud of their achievements. Despite all the challenges, crop yields in 2024 are significantly higher than last year!
Cereals: 4319.7 thousand tons - 700.6 thousand more than last year. The yield has also increased and amounts to 35.2 c/ha (last year - 31.7 c/ha)," he writes.
Thus, the company harvested 571.0 thou tons of sunflower, which is 97.3 thou tons more than last year. The yield increased to 14.8 c/ha.
The vegetable harvest increased by 97.5 thousand tons, and potatoes were harvested at 276.1 thousand tons, which is 103.4% more than last year.
The harvest of fruits and berries amounted to 75 thousand tons, an increase of 113.3%.
Late crops: corn and soybeans are still being actively harvested, and grapes have already been harvested from 82.4% of the area - 34 thousand tons of delicious grapes, with a yield of 40.7 c/ha.
"These results demonstrate the professionalism of our farmers and the strong potential of Odesa region. We still have to complete the harvesting of late crops, but we can already see it: 2024 was a real step forward for our agriculture," Kiper writes.