Against the backdrop of the war against Ukraine: Russia complains about the lack of workers
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is facing a record labor shortage due to high casualties in the war in Ukraine. The Russian economy has lost a million people due to mobilization and contracts with the Defense Ministry.
Against the backdrop of high losses in the war in Ukraine and a correspondingly high level of mobilization, Russia is facing a shortage of personnel. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the congress of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.
Details
According to experts, in the near future, the Russian economy - our labor market - will experience a high demand and even a shortage of personnel
According to him, the shortage of personnel is an "objective trend" and "will have to be taken into account.
In particular, Putin called for further systemic steps to be taken to ensure the long-term development of the economy and social sphere.
Addendum
The Moscow Times emphasizes that according to the Russian Central Bank , the staff shortage faced by the Russian economy after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine reached record levels in mid-2024.
It is noted that in total, the Russian economy lost a million people as a result of sending citizens to war. According to official statistics, 300,000 people were mobilized in the fall of 2022. In addition, about 500,000 signed contracts with the Defense Ministry last year and another 190,000 in the first half of this year.
Recall
British intelligence said that in September, the average daily losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine reached a new high of 1,271 people per day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has suffered more than 648 thousand losses.