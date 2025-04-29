Against both Ukraine and European countries: the National Security and Defense Council stated the risk of Russia using exercises for provocations

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 71503 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 73758 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 60259 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 86415 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 83272 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 75941 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 71098 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145453 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143819 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 125141 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
42%
751 mm
Popular news

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

April 29, 11:26 AM • 71017 views

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

02:31 PM • 13996 views

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

02:31 PM • 13918 views

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

03:23 PM • 26817 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 57796 views
Publications

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 58055 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

03:28 PM • 71507 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145458 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143823 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 125145 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 57347 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 74975 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 72497 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 178220 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 89197 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Against both Ukraine and European countries: the National Security and Defense Council stated the risk of Russia using exercises for provocations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1742 views

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated about the risk of Russia using exercises in Belarus for provocations against Ukraine and European countries. According to him, everyone is ready for such scenarios.

Against both Ukraine and European countries: the National Security and Defense Council stated the risk of Russia using exercises for provocations

There is a risk that Russia will use the exercises in Belarus as a cover for provocations in the border area, both against Ukraine and European countries. This was reported by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.  

Regarding the Russian exercises in Belarus - indeed, there is a risk that the exercises will be used as a cover for provocations in the border area, both against us and European countries 

- Kovalenko emphasized.

At the same time, according to him, everyone is ready for such scenarios, and the enemy will be given increased attention.

Russia itself wants to fight throughout the summer and until the end of this year - this is evidenced by their military-industrial complex and the accumulation of reserves. Of course, they want to unbalance attention, but they will not succeed 

- Kovalenko summarized.

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky29.04.25, 17:31 • 14123 views

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland announced the launch of new monitoring technologies on the Polish-Belarusian border. In particular, electronic barriers have been introduced on the rivers bordering Belarus.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Belarus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$63.21
Bitcoin
$95,398.80
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.86
Золото
$3,330.34
Ethereum
$1,824.65