Against both Ukraine and European countries: the National Security and Defense Council stated the risk of Russia using exercises for provocations

There is a risk that Russia will use the exercises in Belarus as a cover for provocations in the border area, both against Ukraine and European countries. This was reported by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Regarding the Russian exercises in Belarus - indeed, there is a risk that the exercises will be used as a cover for provocations in the border area, both against us and European countries - Kovalenko emphasized.

At the same time, according to him, everyone is ready for such scenarios, and the enemy will be given increased attention.

Russia itself wants to fight throughout the summer and until the end of this year - this is evidenced by their military-industrial complex and the accumulation of reserves. Of course, they want to unbalance attention, but they will not succeed - Kovalenko summarized.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland announced the launch of new monitoring technologies on the Polish-Belarusian border. In particular, electronic barriers have been introduced on the rivers bordering Belarus.