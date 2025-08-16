$41.450.00
After the summit in Alaska, Putin cynically stated that Russia would rather see an end to hostilities in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

Vladimir Putin stated Russia's desire to end hostilities in Ukraine after the summit in Alaska. He discussed this issue with Donald Trump, calling the conversation frank and substantive.

After the summit in Alaska, Putin cynically stated that Russia would rather see an end to hostilities in Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after the summit in Alaska, cynically stated that Russia allegedly would rather want a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Russia would rather want a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, the elimination of the root causes of the crisis should be put at the heart of the settlement.

- Putin stated.

According to him, during negotiations with Trump, there was an opportunity to "calmly and in detail present Russia's position on the situation in Ukraine."

The dictator also added that during negotiations with the US President, "the parties discussed practically all areas of interaction."

The conversation with Trump was frank and meaningful, it brings us closer to the right decisions. Russia respects the position of the Trump administration regarding the need for the earliest possible cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

- Putin summarized.

Let's add

According to Russian media, Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin on Saturday following the results of Russian-American negotiations.

The President emphasized that the visit to Alaska was timely and very useful, and he discussed resolving the Ukrainian crisis on a fair basis.

Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT16.08.25, 17:32 • 4418 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a long conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms that it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting of Ukraine-US-Russia, and that he is going to negotiate with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine