After shelling from Lebanon, fires broke out in northern Israel

After rocket and drone attacks from Lebanon, fires broke out in northern Israel. This is reported by The Times of Israel, reports UNN.

Details

Fires broke out in northern Israel today as a result of rocket and drone strikes from Lebanon.

In Kiryat Shmon, several houses are on fire, so fire brigades are working on the spot, trying to curb the flames.

Fires are also reported in the areas of Mount Adir and ammonia, which led to the closure of major roads in the Galilee area. Reserve groups have been sent to provide assistance from other regions.

The police are active on the ground: evacuating homes, regulating traffic and assessing fire threats in different areas, during which firefighters extinguish the flames.

