Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

After Braverman, NABU's deputy head of detectives, Nedov, must be dismissed: his wife was found to have large illegal incomes, – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 49 views

After the dismissal of detective Stanislav Braverman, NABU is urged to dismiss Roman Nedov, who concealed property worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. His wife suddenly increased her income to UAH 7 million in 2021–2024.

After Braverman, NABU's deputy head of detectives, Nedov, must be dismissed: his wife was found to have large illegal incomes, – Media

Following Stanislav Braverman, the NABU leadership must dismiss Roman Nedov, who, through manipulation, concealed assets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Otherwise, the NABU leadership itself will have to be dismissed, – states the "Informator" investigation.

After numerous media publications last week, it was finally announced that NABU detective Stanislav Braverman had been dismissed. He was dismissed because he had sexual relations with a witness, which led to the collapse of corruption cases worth billions. No less resonant is the case of NABU officer Roman Nedov, which continues to acquire new details. In terms of criticality, Nedov should be the next to go after Braverman, otherwise the NABU leadership itself will have to be dismissed: they are either in the know or involved.

– emphasizes the author of the investigation.

According to his data, the total value of two elite apartments and a VIP car, systematically concealed through manipulations by Roman Nedov, deputy head of the detective unit, amounted to not one hundred thousand dollars. These funds cannot be justified by the income of Nedov or his wife, or their relatives, the investigation states.

Moreover, journalists report, new data has emerged about a suspiciously sharp increase in Nedov's wife's income from "entrepreneurial activity," which she received in the period before and during the full-scale invasion.

"Until 2020, Liia Nedova modestly worked as an employee in hospitals and clinics and earned a modest 30-40 thousand hryvnias per year. And then in 2021, when Nedov had finally settled in NABU, she registered as a sole proprietor. And, as they say, 'the card went well': in 2021-2024 (mostly 'war' years) she 'earned' over 7 million UAH (almost 200 thousand USD) at once. That is, her income suddenly increased tenfold (!) per year, compared to previous years! At the same time, opening a private dental business requires, in addition to knowledge, significant investments in expensive equipment. Interestingly, the last publication on the wife's work Instagram page was made on 12.04.2023. That is, activity is minimal, but high incomes are regular," – emphasizes "Informator".

The publication reminded that information about the possible illegal assets of "NABU officer" Roman Nedov was first published more than a month ago.

"There is still no reaction from the NABU leadership. Are they waiting for another loud scandal worth a billion to 'explode'? Meanwhile, NACP is also not in a hurry with the inspection. For now, we have only received a formal reply with a promise to continue investigating, but with an unknown completion date. Do we believe that they will actually check?" – the material emphasizes.

In general, the author of the investigation reported, the stories of Braverman and Nedov are only two cases out of dozens of abuses and suspicions of crimes committed in NABU, information about which is coming from all sides.

"If you dig deeper, it turns out that behind one person dismissed from NABU for misconduct, there are dozens of malicious violators (and this is with a staff of several hundred detectives!), whose illegal actions are not reacted to by either the Bureau's leadership, or NACP, or SBI, or the prosecutor's office. It is clear that society is not satisfied with such logic, because a structure that has rotted so much in 10 years is definitely not what it expected when forming the anti-corruption bloc. Each subsequent story only confirms the thesis that experts constantly voice: NABU and other 'anti-corruption' structures need to be disbanded and rebuilt from a 'clean slate'. Otherwise, they will continue to steal, and there will be more and more 'fighters' against corruption who are just making money," – summarizes "Informator".

As reported earlier, Roman Nedov, deputy head of the NABU detective unit, has acquired several elite real estate properties in Kyiv and a VIP car in recent years, which were initially registered to close relatives.

Last week it became known that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos was forced to dismiss detective Stanislav Braverman of the Main Detective Unit as a result of disciplinary proceedings. Due to the detective's intimate relationship with a witness, several major NABU corruption cases against Odesa businessman Kaufman, worth billions of hryvnias, collapsed.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
