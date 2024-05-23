Hungary is deepening its relations with russia,” Politico points to Ferencvaros FC's financial deal with a ‘major international firm’ - Gazprom, it says, as an example. At the same time, at the expense of Russian loans, the company of Hungary's largest oligarch Lorinc Mészáros Mészáros és Mészáros Kft is engaged in the nuclear power plant “Paks-2”, worth 12.5 billion euros, reports UNN.

Details

Hungary is experiencing increased russian influence within the country. Before russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, relations between orbán and moscow were well-developed, but not as deep. To date, the following factors are indicative of a transition to a new level:

In Hungary, it has been announced that a “major international firm” will provide substantial funding to Hungary's largest (and government-linked) soccer club, Ferencvaros - it is indicated that the deal is linked to Russian oil giant Gazprom.

Hungary's richest oligarch Lorinc Mészáros (presumed to be Orbán's childhood friend) and his company Mészáros és Mészáros Kft have been awarded the contract to build the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in the country. This is a long-term project worth 12.5 billion euros, which is mainly financed by loans from rf.

The activities of the russian federal security service in Hungary have been largely fragmented: as Politico writes, focused on recruiting as many local aides in the country as possible.

Hungary is now considered a "safe haven" for Russian spies; Moscow has a direct link to Orban's government - draws the attention of the author of the material.

The International Investment Bank, a multilateral financial institution controlled by the Russian government and headquartered in Budapest since 2019, enjoyed full diplomatic immunity until 2023. Under an agreement with the Hungarian government, this immunity extended not only to the bank's top officials, but also to all employees and consultants, as well as any guests the bank invited from Russia.

According to Politico, Russian hackers have regularly accessed the servers of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry - invaluable national security data has been stolen. At the same time, Hungarian state media often disseminate the Kremlin's position, which is designed to justify Russia's actions.

Recall

Hungary opposes a new package of EU sanctions on Russian gas, pledging to block any measures that could raise energy prices in Europe.

Hungary blocked a Council of Europe resolution that recognizes Zelensky's peace plan as the only option, arguing that it does not take into account Russia's position and that peace talks require the participation of all belligerents.