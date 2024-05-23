ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 55629 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137075 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234834 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170413 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162987 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217571 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112898 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204199 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 40506 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 54316 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107223 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 35434 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102862 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234841 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204206 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230370 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217663 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 2252 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102862 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107223 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157712 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156528 views
After 2022, the Kremlin's influence in Hungary has increased - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17200 views

Hungary is deepening its ties with russia, allowing for increased russian influence through financial deals, among them the realization of a nuclear power plant project.

Hungary is deepening its relations with russia,” Politico points to Ferencvaros FC's financial deal with a ‘major international firm’ - Gazprom, it says, as an example. At the same time, at the expense of Russian loans, the company of Hungary's largest oligarch Lorinc Mészáros Mészáros és Mészáros Kft is engaged in the nuclear power plant “Paks-2”, worth 12.5 billion euros, reports UNN.

Details

Hungary is experiencing increased russian influence within the country. Before russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, relations between orbán and moscow were well-developed, but not as deep. To date, the following factors are indicative of a transition to a new level:

In Hungary, it has been announced that a “major international firm” will provide substantial funding to Hungary's largest (and government-linked) soccer club, Ferencvaros - it is indicated that the deal is linked to Russian oil giant Gazprom.

Hungary's richest oligarch Lorinc Mészáros (presumed to be Orbán's childhood friend) and his company Mészáros és Mészáros Kft have been awarded the contract to build the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in the country. This is a long-term project worth 12.5 billion euros, which is mainly financed by loans from rf.

The activities of the russian federal security service in Hungary have been largely fragmented: as Politico writes, focused on recruiting as many local aides in the country as possible.

The activities of the Russian Federal Security Service in Hungary were largely fragmented and appeared to be centered on recruiting as many local helpers in the country as possible.

Hungary is now considered a "safe haven" for Russian spies; Moscow has a direct link to Orban's government 

- draws the attention of the author of the material.

The International Investment Bank, a multilateral financial institution controlled by the Russian government and headquartered in Budapest since 2019, enjoyed full diplomatic immunity until 2023. Under an agreement with the Hungarian government, this immunity extended not only to the bank's top officials, but also to all employees and consultants, as well as any guests the bank invited from Russia.

According to Politico, Russian hackers have regularly accessed the servers of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry - invaluable national security data has been stolen. At the same time, Hungarian state media often disseminate the Kremlin's position, which is designed to justify Russia's actions.

Recall

Hungary opposes a new package of EU sanctions on Russian gas, pledging to block any measures that could raise energy prices in Europe.

Hungary blocked a Council of Europe resolution that recognizes Zelensky's peace plan as the only option, arguing that it does not take into account Russia's position and that peace talks require the participation of all belligerents.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising