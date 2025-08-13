Admission to postgraduate studies: invitations to an additional session are already available online

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
09:00 AM • 3144 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 11527 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 30160 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 24700 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 51137 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 78532 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 50530 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 89809 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 44038 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 44810 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
48%
756mm
Popular news
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 22118 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 30073 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 27483 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 24760 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 17385 views
Publications
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 11543 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 30177 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 51159 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 31353 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 78552 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 6068 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 24839 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 18076 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 25713 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 112990 views
Actual
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

Admission to postgraduate studies: invitations to an additional session are already available online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On August 13, invitations to the additional session of the Unified Entrance Exam (YEVІ) and the Unified Professional Entrance Exam (YEVV) were placed in the personal accounts of postgraduate applicants. The invitations indicate the dates, times, and addresses of the exams.

Admission to postgraduate studies: invitations to an additional session are already available online

Applicants for postgraduate studies who are going to take part in the additional session of the EVI / EVV already have invitations available in their personal accounts, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, August 13, invitations for applicants to postgraduate studies who will take exams during the additional session have been placed in the personal accounts of entrance exam participants," the report says.

They indicate the dates, times, and addresses for conducting the unified entrance exam (EVI) and the unified entrance exam in research methodology (EVV).

"To be admitted to the testing center, the applicant must present the original exam sheet, the document on the basis of which they were registered to participate in the entrance exams (the series (if any) and number of which are indicated in the exam sheet), and the invitation pass," the UCEQA reported.

Applicants were advised to plan their schedule in advance for the testing days specified in the invitation, as well as to plot travel routes, "because in case of being late, you will not be admitted to the testing center." "We remind you that admission to the testing center will begin 30 minutes before and will stop 5 minutes before the start of the exam," the UCEQA stated.

For security reasons, information about the locations and dates of the exams is not published. "We strongly recommend that applicants do not disclose where and when the testing will take place, as the safety of all participants in the entrance exams may depend on this," the UCEQA emphasized.

This year, 80% of postgraduate applicants are men05.08.25, 17:47 • 2506 views

Julia Shramko

Education