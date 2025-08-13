Admission to postgraduate studies: invitations to an additional session are already available online

Applicants for postgraduate studies who are going to take part in the additional session of the EVI / EVV already have invitations available in their personal accounts, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, August 13, invitations for applicants to postgraduate studies who will take exams during the additional session have been placed in the personal accounts of entrance exam participants," the report says.

They indicate the dates, times, and addresses for conducting the unified entrance exam (EVI) and the unified entrance exam in research methodology (EVV).

"To be admitted to the testing center, the applicant must present the original exam sheet, the document on the basis of which they were registered to participate in the entrance exams (the series (if any) and number of which are indicated in the exam sheet), and the invitation pass," the UCEQA reported.

Applicants were advised to plan their schedule in advance for the testing days specified in the invitation, as well as to plot travel routes, "because in case of being late, you will not be admitted to the testing center." "We remind you that admission to the testing center will begin 30 minutes before and will stop 5 minutes before the start of the exam," the UCEQA stated.

For security reasons, information about the locations and dates of the exams is not published. "We strongly recommend that applicants do not disclose where and when the testing will take place, as the safety of all participants in the entrance exams may depend on this," the UCEQA emphasized.

This year, 80% of postgraduate applicants are men