Publications
Exclusives
Adaptive clothing for the military: DOT of the Ministry of Defense begins purchasing "wounded packages"

Kyiv • UNN

 816 views

The State Operator of the Rear of the Ministry of Defense will provide wounded soldiers with adaptive clothing and hygiene kits. The supply of "wounded packages" is planned for the second half of this year.

The State Operator of the Rear of the Ministry of Defense is starting centralized provision of wounded soldiers with a "wounded package". The set will include adaptive clothing and a hygiene kit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

It is reported that tenders for the purchase of adaptive clothing worth almost UAH 170 million have already been announced. And delivery is scheduled for the second half of this year.

The summer clothing set will include adaptive T-shirts, undershirts, shorts, pants and socks. The hygiene kit will include a towel, razor, shower gel, shampoo, toothbrush and toothpaste, etc.

This project is about dignity and care. The Ministry of Defense undertakes to ensure the basic needs of the wounded immediately after evacuation. The "wounded package" should become the standard of humane treatment for everyone who defends the state

– emphasized the acting Director of the Procurement Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Osadchyi.

Adaptive clothing will be received by all components of the Defense Forces, including units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and other formations. A hygiene kit will be provided to every wounded soldier arriving at a stabilization point or military hospital.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
