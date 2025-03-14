The murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: there are already leads, information about the shooter's military uniform has been refuted - Minister of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
A group of the National Police arrived in Odesa to investigate the murder. The Minister of Internal Affairs denied information about the shooter's military uniform, urging to trust only official sources.
A group of the National Police has departed to Odesa to investigate the murder of an activist, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said, refuting information about the shooter's military uniform, UNN writes.
An investigative team and criminalists of the Central Office of the National Police, headed by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, went to Odesa to investigate the high-profile murder. I was informed about the information that was collected as of now. There are specific leads. оперативники and police investigators are working to identify the shooter and detain him. I would also like to note that the information that the shooter was wearing a military uniform is NOT true. Please use only information from official sources
At the same time, Ihor Klymenko, during the hour of questions to the government in parliament, stated that he was taking personal control of the investigation into the murder of activist Demyan Hanul, who was shot dead in Odesa.
Regarding the murder of Hanul in Odesa. The Central Office of the National Police has formed an investigative task force... The head of the National Police Vyhivskyi has also been sent to Odesa. I am taking personal control of the investigation of this crime
Addition
In Odesa, an unknown man shot a passerby in the Primorsky district. The shooter fled the scene. The deceased turned out to be activist Demyan Hanul.