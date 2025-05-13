According to Kharkiv, the enemy preliminarily struck with a "Molniya" drone - OVA

$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 10977 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 24655 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29218 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 70692 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45179 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 99785 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104056 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86935 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63848 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63358 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 47324 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 41931 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 36631 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 26135 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 34704 views
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 70692 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 99785 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104056 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129140 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128283 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27224 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37639 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 42900 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48258 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53351 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

According to Kharkiv, the enemy preliminarily struck with a "Molniya" drone - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

A strike by an enemy UAV of the "Molniya" type was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. At this minute, there are no casualties, and specialized services are heading to the scene.

According to Kharkiv, the enemy preliminarily struck with a "Molniya" drone - OVA

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, a strike by an enemy drone of the "Molniya" type has been preliminarily recorded, there is no information about casualties at the moment, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Preliminarily, a strike by an enemy UAV of the "Molniya" type was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. At this minute, no casualties. Relevant services are heading to the site of the "arrival"

- wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration Syniehubov.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 3 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast were hit by enemy strikes over the past day. As a result of the shelling in the village of Kindrashivka, a 62-year-old man was injured, and in the village of Ruski Tyshky, a 51-year-old man was wounded. According to him, the enemy used various types of weapons against Kharkiv Oblast: 2 KABs; 2 fpv drones.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
Kharkiv
