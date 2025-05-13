According to Kharkiv, the enemy preliminarily struck with a "Molniya" drone - OVA

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, a strike by an enemy drone of the "Molniya" type has been preliminarily recorded, there is no information about casualties at the moment, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.



Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 3 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast were hit by enemy strikes over the past day. As a result of the shelling in the village of Kindrashivka, a 62-year-old man was injured, and in the village of Ruski Tyshky, a 51-year-old man was wounded. According to him, the enemy used various types of weapons against Kharkiv Oblast: 2 KABs; 2 fpv drones.