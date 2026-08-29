About four dozen trains are still behind schedule, but delays en route are decreasing

Train delays en route are decreasing, Ukrzaliznytsia reported in an update on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"Our railway workers continue to operate in an enhanced mode in order to gradually reduce the delays and return trains to schedule. No long-distance train has been canceled," UZ stated in an update on the status of train operations on August 29.

According to the UZ service's data on train delays en route, 43 services are delayed; however, the reasons for this are not specified. The longest delay is more than 5 hours, affecting two trains. The shortest is about half an hour, affecting four trains.

During an air raid alert, UZ said, "be sure to proceed to a shelter and listen to announcements at the station. If boarding for your train is still in progress, railway workers will announce this separately."

"Until Monday morning, we are continuing to provide free access to paid waiting lounges at railway stations. There, you can rest, warm up, charge your phone, have some tea and water, and wait for your train," the statement says.

The company noted that "on services delayed by more than 5 hours, together with our partners at World Central Kitchen, we continue preparing ‘Railway Snacks’ for passengers who remain en route longer."

Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia