Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

About 20 laws contradict the law on multiple citizenship - President of the Ukrainian World Congress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The President of the Ukrainian World Congress, Pavlo Grod, stated that about 20 laws contradict the law on multiple citizenship. These changes are necessary for the full realization of the rights and obligations of Ukrainian citizens, regardless of the presence of multiple citizenship.

About 20 laws contradict the law on multiple citizenship - President of the Ukrainian World Congress

About 20 laws need to be amended, as they contradict the law on multiple citizenship for Ukrainians. This was stated by the President of the Ukrainian World Congress, Pavlo Grod, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Grod commented on what needs to be done for multiple citizenship to become effective in Ukraine.

We will work with the government to establish these regulations as soon as possible, to implement this law. We also need to amend some existing laws. We have calculated that approximately 20 laws need to be amended, which contradict the law on multiple citizenship.

- said Grod.

Grod noted that every citizen of Ukraine, regardless of whether they have single or multiple citizenship, should have full rights and obligations as a Ukrainian citizen.

For us, it was fundamental that there should be one class of Ukrainian citizens, not two classes. That is, every citizen of Ukraine, regardless of whether they have single citizenship or multiple citizenship, must have full rights and obligations as a Ukrainian citizen. There are many laws that do not allow Ukrainians with dual citizenship to participate in public service, for example. Therefore, we are submitting two laws to the Verkhovna Rada that can amend 20 laws that do not allow multiple citizens to participate in public service, for example.

- Grod said.

He noted that the Ukrainian World Congress wants to attract experts from various fields to rebuild Ukraine, and for this, it is important that they have the right to participate.

Addition

In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on multiple citizenship.

Zelenskyy stated that thanks to multiple citizenship, Ukraine will be able to create more real legal grounds for the unity of the entire great Ukrainian people - millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other nations who have linked their fate with Ukraine.

Also in July, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine can already begin identifying the first partner countries for multiple citizenship. The law on multiple citizenship adopted by parliament provides for mandatory knowledge of the Ukrainian language at a level no lower than B1 for all those wishing to become citizens of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine