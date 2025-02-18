Abolition of gold and silver medals in schools: what graduates will receive

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26477 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 90362 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53131 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98973 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112254 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116619 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149755 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115130 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52358 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106477 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63635 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 24835 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49763 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 90362 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111701 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140623 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173097 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21400 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49763 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132992 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134882 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163314 views
Abolition of gold and silver medals in schools: what graduates will receive

Abolition of gold and silver medals in schools: what graduates will receive

 • 33924 views

Ukraine has canceled gold and silver medals for school graduates. Instead, excellent students will receive a certificate of secondary education with honors.

Instead of a certificate of complete general secondary education, persons awarded the silver medal “For Achievement in Education” and the gold medal “For High Achievement in Education” will be issued a certificate of complete general secondary education with honors in Ukraine. This was reported by the educational ombudsman of Ukraine Nadiya Leshchyk, according to UNN

According to her, this innovation is due to the fact that the medal award is “a relic of a bygone era that remains widespread in post-Soviet countries,” while it is not used in European countries. At the same time, the medal does not give an advantage when applying to higher education institutions, as it does not guarantee high results of external independent evaluation, which gave rise to “ambiguities in positions on giving preference to medalists when applying.

Dishonesty in schools regarding medals - for some leaders, education departments, medals are about “self-affirmation” and school authority, like “the more medals - the higher recognition” as in Soviet times

- said the educational ombudsman.

She emphasized that in some communities, the so-called “school rating” used to be calculated according to the number of medals received. At the same time, sometimes, in order to give a child the opportunity to receive a medal and the school to be “recognized,” they resorted to dishonest actions, such as unlawful correction of grades.

“Sometimes the medal candidates themselves became 'hostages' of the educational institution, as they were forced to participate in all the competitions and contests in order to win a medal,” Leshchyk summarized.

Recall

Ukraine has canceled the awarding of “gold and silver medals” to 11th grade graduates for special achievements in education. At the same time, the entry “Certificate of complete general secondary education with honors” will remain as on previous educational documents.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine

