The Air Assault Forces showed footage of the Ukrainian Vampire strike drone hitting several occupiers' targets, including a trench, a fortified dugout and equipment. The footage was published on the DShV Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

UAV operators of the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade showed footage of several targets being hit by a Ukrainian Vampire attack drone, which "is capable of operating at any time and carrying more deadly warheads.

The footage shows Ukrainian soldiers attacking a trench with occupants, a fortified dugout and enemy equipment.

"In all three cases, the targets were destroyed, and the drone itself successfully returned to the base," the DSHV noted.

The Air Assault Brigade added that the brigade's fighters are skillful not only in using standard Mavic or FPV, but also in more complex systems that provide greater capabilities to destroy the enemy.

Recall

Ukrainian troops eliminated almost four hundred occupants and more than 60 pieces of Russian military equipment yesterday. In particular, they destroyed the enemy's Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system and destroyed a Tor air defense system.