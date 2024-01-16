"Able to work at any time": Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of occupants' defeat by Ukrainian Vampire attack drone

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 32142 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105630 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134004 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133448 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173933 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170752 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279193 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178110 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167090 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148767 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 44270 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101161 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100755 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102686 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60068 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 32167 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279194 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247289 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232468 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257860 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24460 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134008 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105210 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105250 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121452 views
"Able to work at any time": Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of occupants' defeat by Ukrainian Vampire attack drone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30061 views

Ukrainian airborne assault troops successfully destroyed several targets, including a trench, a fortified dugout and enemy equipment, using a Vampire attack drone. Almost 400 enemy occupants and more than 60 pieces of military equipment were destroyed.

The Air Assault Forces showed footage of the Ukrainian Vampire strike drone hitting several occupiers' targets, including a trench, a fortified dugout and equipment. The footage was published on the DShV Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

UAV operators of the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade showed footage of several targets being hit by a Ukrainian Vampire attack drone, which "is capable of operating at any time and carrying more deadly warheads.

The footage shows Ukrainian soldiers attacking a trench with occupants, a fortified dugout and enemy equipment.

"In all three cases, the targets were destroyed, and the drone itself successfully returned to the base," the DSHV noted.

The Air Assault Brigade added that the brigade's fighters are skillful not only in using standard Mavic or FPV, but also in more complex systems that provide greater capabilities to destroy the enemy.

Recall

Ukrainian troops eliminated almost four hundred occupants and more than 60 pieces of Russian military equipment yesterday. In particular, they destroyed the enemy's Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system and destroyed a Tor air defense system.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

