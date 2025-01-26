Abduction and beating of Odesa journalist's son by military: TCC conducts investigation

In Odesa, TCC employees kidnapped and beat the son of Odesa journalist Viktoria Koltunova, Maxim. The military enlistment office began an internal investigation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa Regional TCC and JV.

In response to the information about the alleged abduction and beating of citizen Maksym Koltunov by representatives of the TCC, we would like to inform you that an internal investigation is currently underway. A special commission has been set up and has already started collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. If the above facts are confirmed, the management of the RTCC and the JV will provide all necessary support to law enforcement agencies for an objective investigation of this incident - said the TCC.

They also emphasized that they condemn any manifestation of violence or behavior that degrades human dignity.

Every serviceman or employee of the TCC must act exclusively within the law, adhering to the Code of Conduct for Servicemen and Women and Human Rights. Any violation of these principles is unacceptable and will result in liability. We take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. Human rights training is provided to personnel and additional internal control mechanisms have been introduced - TCC added.

Context

Yesterday, on January 25, Odesa journalist and writer Victoria Koltunova statedthat her son Maxim was grabbed by representatives of the TCC and taken out of town, where they beat him for about four hours and demanded money, and then decided that he was dead and left him unconscious on the road.

In a commentary to the Dumskaya media outlet, Koltunova said that the incident occurred on January 23 on Filatov Street: three people dragged Maksim Koltunov into a bus and began to beat him.

"They took him to Zankovetska Street, where there is a reception center. One of them got out, and when he returned, the bus turned around and went to the police station. Maksym was excited, he thought that now he would show the police that he had all the documents in the Action, in the Reserve, that he was a disabled person. But they took him to the Suvorov military enlistment office. At first, these men told him: "Listen, either call your mom to bring the money, or go to the military enlistment office." He said that my mom has no money. And they took him to the Suvorov military enlistment office. In this military enlistment office, they had already looked at the Reserve+. They said we don't need him, he has a lot of disabilities there, and he has asthma. And his legs are broken. Throw him out on the street," Koltunova said.

The publication notes that Maxim is in hospital. He has three broken ribs, a punctured lung, a bruised spleen and a concussion. He underwent surgery, and will undergo another one.

Koltunova noted that she had appealed to the police, but her statement was not accepted.

"Then they called me from this TCC and said, 'Oh, I'm sorry. We are sorry. We went a little overboard. But we apologize," Koltunova said.

Recall

On the New Year's Eve, a conflict occurred on the territory of the Sumy City SCC and JV between two men who were not employees of the institution. As a result of the incident, one of them inflicted bodily harm on the other.