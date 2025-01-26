Abduction and beating of Odesa journalist's son by military: TCC conducts investigation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 83415 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99693 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107874 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110783 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103701 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135140 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113432 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116990 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55708 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119272 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61883 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113911 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32719 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 83383 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131240 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135139 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166944 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156701 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25848 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29096 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113911 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119272 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140181 views
Actual
Abduction and beating of Odesa journalist's son by military: TCC conducts investigation

Abduction and beating of Odesa journalist's son by military: TCC conducts investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52605 views

In Odesa, TCC employees kidnapped and beat the son of journalist Viktoria Koltunova, then left him unconscious on the road. The victim suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung and other injuries, and the military commissariat is conducting an internal investigation.

In Odesa, TCC employees kidnapped and beat the son of Odesa journalist Viktoria Koltunova, Maxim. The military enlistment office began an internal investigation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa Regional TCC and JV.

In response to the information about the alleged abduction and beating of citizen Maksym Koltunov by representatives of the TCC, we would like to inform you that an internal investigation is currently underway. A special commission has been set up and has already started collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. If the above facts are confirmed, the management of the RTCC and the JV will provide all necessary support to law enforcement agencies for an objective investigation of this incident 

- said the TCC.

They also emphasized that they condemn any manifestation of violence or behavior that degrades human dignity.

Every serviceman or employee of the TCC must act exclusively within the law, adhering to the Code of Conduct for Servicemen and Women and Human Rights. Any violation of these principles is unacceptable and will result in liability. We take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. Human rights training is provided to personnel and additional internal control mechanisms have been introduced 

- TCC added.

Context

Yesterday, on January 25, Odesa journalist and writer Victoria Koltunova statedthat her son Maxim was grabbed by representatives of the TCC and taken out of town, where they beat him for about four hours and demanded money, and then decided that he was dead and left him unconscious on the road.

In a commentary to the Dumskaya media outlet, Koltunova said that the incident occurred on January 23 on Filatov Street: three people dragged Maksim Koltunov into a bus and began to beat him.

"They took him to Zankovetska Street, where there is a reception center. One of them got out, and when he returned, the bus turned around and went to the police station. Maksym was excited, he thought that now he would show the police that he had all the documents in the Action, in the Reserve, that he was a disabled person. But they took him to the Suvorov military enlistment office. At first, these men told him: "Listen, either call your mom to bring the money, or go to the military enlistment office." He said that my mom has no money. And they took him to the Suvorov military enlistment office. In this military enlistment office, they had already looked at the Reserve+. They said we don't need him, he has a lot of disabilities there, and he has asthma. And his legs are broken. Throw him out on the street," Koltunova said.

The publication notes that Maxim is in hospital. He has three broken ribs, a punctured lung, a bruised spleen and a concussion. He underwent surgery, and will undergo another one.

Koltunova noted that she had appealed to the police, but her statement was not accepted.

"Then they called me from this TCC and said, 'Oh, I'm sorry. We are sorry. We went a little overboard. But we apologize," Koltunova said.

Recall

On the New Year's Eve, a conflict occurred on the territory of the Sumy City SCC and JV between two men who were not employees of the institution. As a result of the incident, one of them inflicted bodily harm on the other.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising