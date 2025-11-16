"Abandon our own illusions and disabuse the enemy of theirs": Sybiha named two crucial goals at the current stage of the war

At this stage of the war, two goals are crucial: first, to abandon one's own illusions. Second, to disabuse the enemy of their illusions. This was stated on the social network X by Andriy Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have to stop this war when he no longer has the illusion that he can somehow eventually win on the battlefield, and the cost of continuing the war for him and his regime exceeds the cost of stopping it.

Collectively, the international community has enough capabilities to force Russia to stop this war. We need a shift from "as long as it takes" to "as powerfully as possible." The modern arms race is not about nuclear weapons, but about millions of cheap drones. Those who can scale up production faster will ensure peace - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He noted that this requires rapid and sufficient funding for Ukraine's defense industry, which is currently the largest source of defense innovation in the world.

"We can produce up to 20 million drones next year if we receive sufficient funding. We are in a race against time. Both in resources and in technology. We need to achieve parity and superiority to force Putin to stop the war," Sybiha summarized.

This week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio at the G7 meeting in Canada. They discussed the situation on the battlefield, peace initiatives, and strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience.

