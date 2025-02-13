“A worthy place of remembrance": the opening date of the National Military Memorial Cemetery has been announced

The National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMMC) should be opened for burials of fallen defenders of Ukraine in 2025.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the memorial.

It is noted that this will be a place “where history and modernity will intertwine in eternal honor to those who have defended the independence of our country at all times, where every Hero will find a worthy resting place.

According to the report, the first burials and reburials will be carried out immediately after the completion of construction work and commissioning of the first start-up complex of the first stage of NMP construction, as well as obtaining a certificate of acceptance of the completed facility.

Also in 2025, construction of the first phase will continue and construction of the second phase will begin.

The defenders will be buried at the cemetery gradually: the process will take many years. The National Military Memorial Cemetery will become a symbol of gratitude, a place of remembrance and a worthy honor for our defenders. It is a place of history of our struggle that will show the price of freedom. Here, the memory of each and every one will live on forever - the statement said.

In August 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced his readiness to begin construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The winner of the tender was the Building USA consortium, created specifically for this project.

It was also reported that the National Military Memorial Cemetery is not yet accepting applications for burial or reburial of fallen soldiers, and there is no queue.