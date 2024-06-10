A well-known metropolitan restaurant originating from Mariupol was suspected of working in the occupied territory: the institution itself denies the information

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 3668 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131315 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225594 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167336 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161518 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146553 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112762 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199935 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100316 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 38924 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 48315 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 99625 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 69452 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225603 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199939 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226240 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213807 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 69427 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 99591 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155835 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154734 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158614 views
Actual
A well-known metropolitan restaurant originating from Mariupol was suspected of working in the occupied territory: the institution itself denies the information

A well-known metropolitan restaurant originating from Mariupol was suspected of working in the occupied territory: the institution itself denies the information

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116018 views

The well-known Mariupol restaurant "Kult" is suspected of operating in the Russian-occupied territory, but the Kiev branch denies the information.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko said that in the occupied city it is planned to resume the work of the restaurant "cult". It is known that this institution has already been launched twice in Mariupol even before the start of a full-scale war. Also, the institution of the same owners, according to the mayor's adviser, operates in Kiev, writes UNN.

Who doesn't know, the "cult" once began in Mariupol. Then, due to certain problems of the founders in the city, unsightly during and in the first years after the de-occupation, they moved to Kiev, where they still work today. But somewhere in 2017-2019, they returned. In the most " fat " - on the embankment of Mariupol

- wrote Andryushchenko in his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor's adviser, "right now the cult is under repair, and thanks to this, we can see who the new (crossed out) owner is.

""The owner is Mir razvlecheniy LLC, registered in November 2022 at... the current director of Mir rozvag LLC (what a surprise!), which is the owner of a "cult" in the occupation and in Kiev," Andryushchenko wrote.

In his post, he added a link to a mapindicating the address in Kiev – Revutsky Street , 15. at this address,an institution with the name "Cult"is actually located.

Mir rozvazheny LLC mentioned by Andryushchenko is not registered at this address, but Russian registers find the Mir razvlecheny company registered in the temporarily occupied territory.

Image

The company was registered in 2022 with a residence permit in the "DPR". Its head is Alexander Olegovich Zagorudko.

Ukrainian open sources indicate that a person with a similar full name is the head of Mir rozvag LLC.

Image

It is noteworthy that both the company that is registered in the occupation and the Ukrainian company have the same registration addresses – the city of Mariupol, Primorsky Boulevard, house 27 - B.

In addition, two more companies are listed in the Ukrainian registers for Alexander Zagorudko – interline and Sova-Berdyansk. All of them are registered in the temporarily occupied territory.

Image

Russian registers show that Alexander Zagorudko is involved in a number of companies registered on tot in accordance with the legislation of the occupiers.

Image

We turned to the capital's Kult restaurant with a request to explain the situation.

We have nothing to do with this, we used to be one network, but with the beginning of the war, we were left on our own in Kiev. What is happening there now, who opens what there, has nothing to do with us

- said the manager of the restaurant “cult” in Kiev Dmitry Grishchenko.

recall

The Würzburg prosecutor's office has launched a pre-investigation investigation against the German concern Knauf in connection with German media reports that the company's products are widely used in the reconstruction of Mariupol, which was destroyed by Russian troops and captured by them during the war against Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising