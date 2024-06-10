Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko said that in the occupied city it is planned to resume the work of the restaurant "cult". It is known that this institution has already been launched twice in Mariupol even before the start of a full-scale war. Also, the institution of the same owners, according to the mayor's adviser, operates in Kiev, writes UNN.

Who doesn't know, the "cult" once began in Mariupol. Then, due to certain problems of the founders in the city, unsightly during and in the first years after the de-occupation, they moved to Kiev, where they still work today. But somewhere in 2017-2019, they returned. In the most " fat " - on the embankment of Mariupol wrote Andryushchenko in his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor's adviser, "right now the cult is under repair, and thanks to this, we can see who the new (crossed out) owner is.

""The owner is Mir razvlecheniy LLC, registered in November 2022 at... the current director of Mir rozvag LLC (what a surprise!), which is the owner of a "cult" in the occupation and in Kiev," Andryushchenko wrote.

In his post, he added a link to a mapindicating the address in Kiev – Revutsky Street , 15. at this address,an institution with the name "Cult"is actually located.

Mir rozvazheny LLC mentioned by Andryushchenko is not registered at this address, but Russian registers find the Mir razvlecheny company registered in the temporarily occupied territory.

The company was registered in 2022 with a residence permit in the "DPR". Its head is Alexander Olegovich Zagorudko.

Ukrainian open sources indicate that a person with a similar full name is the head of Mir rozvag LLC.

It is noteworthy that both the company that is registered in the occupation and the Ukrainian company have the same registration addresses – the city of Mariupol, Primorsky Boulevard, house 27 - B.

In addition, two more companies are listed in the Ukrainian registers for Alexander Zagorudko – interline and Sova-Berdyansk. All of them are registered in the temporarily occupied territory.

Russian registers show that Alexander Zagorudko is involved in a number of companies registered on tot in accordance with the legislation of the occupiers.

We turned to the capital's Kult restaurant with a request to explain the situation.

We have nothing to do with this, we used to be one network, but with the beginning of the war, we were left on our own in Kiev. What is happening there now, who opens what there, has nothing to do with us - said the manager of the restaurant “cult” in Kiev Dmitry Grishchenko.

