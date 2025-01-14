A well-known expert checked whether SOCAR filling stations are really inclusive

Ulyana Pcholkina, a public figure and consultant on barrier-free accessibility, visited the SOCAR filling station to check the complex for compliance with an inclusive environment, UNN reports.

"Today we are going to check SOCAR and see how it is equipped for people with disabilities. You can refuel without leaving the car and call an operator with a terminal. The entrance to the trading floor is barrier-free, there is a restroom for people with disabilities and a changing table. Spaces equipped for the needs of people with disabilities are actually comfortable for everyone. Because barrier-free access concerns everyone," comments Ulyana Pcholkina. In her opinion, SOCAR has created a truly barrier-free environment at its filling stations.

What makes SOCAR filling stations special?

- Inclusive design: ramps, sliding doors, specially equipped bathrooms - all this makes filling stations accessible to people with disabilities.

- Family atmosphere: changing tables, children's corners and a special menu for the youngest guests - SOCAR filling stations have thought of everything.

- Modern technologies: contactless payment SOCAR PAY, mobile application for ordering goods and services are just some of the innovations that make life easier for customers.

- Additional services: business zones, cafes, shops - it's not just a place to refuel, but a real service center.

"SOCAR is more than just a business. We care not only about our guests but also about our employees, creating a favorable working environment where everyone can realize their potential. Inclusiveness is not only about physical accessibility, but also about creating an atmosphere where everyone feels valued. Why is it important? Society is becoming more accessible: by creating an environment where everyone can feel comfortable, we are taking a step towards a more inclusive society. For us, comfort and accessibility are not just words, they are what we put into practice," says Olena Osypchuk, PR Director of SOCAR Energy Ukraine.