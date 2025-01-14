A well-known expert checked whether SOCAR filling stations are really inclusive

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122455 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113147 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121164 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122732 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152218 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107339 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150358 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113698 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106170 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134546 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104012 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110966 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108676 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152218 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150358 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179871 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169353 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108676 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110966 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134546 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128761 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146441 views
Actual
A well-known expert checked whether SOCAR filling stations are really inclusive

A well-known expert checked whether SOCAR filling stations are really inclusive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23020 views

Public figure Ulyana Pchelkina inspected SOCAR filling stations for compliance with the inclusive environment. The complex received a positive assessment due to barrier-free access, special equipment and additional services.

Ulyana Pcholkina, a public figure and consultant on barrier-free accessibility, visited the SOCAR filling station to check the complex for compliance with an inclusive environment, UNN reports.

"Today we are going to check SOCAR and see how it is equipped for people with disabilities. You can refuel without leaving the car and call an operator with a terminal. The entrance to the trading floor is barrier-free, there is a restroom for people with disabilities and a changing table. Spaces equipped for the needs of people with disabilities are actually comfortable for everyone. Because barrier-free access concerns everyone," comments Ulyana Pcholkina. In her opinion, SOCAR has created a truly barrier-free environment at its filling stations.

What makes SOCAR filling stations special?

 - Inclusive design: ramps, sliding doors, specially equipped bathrooms - all this makes filling stations accessible to people with disabilities.

 - Family atmosphere: changing tables, children's corners and a special menu for the youngest guests - SOCAR filling stations have thought of everything.

 - Modern technologies: contactless payment SOCAR PAY, mobile application for ordering goods and services are just some of the innovations that make life easier for customers.

 - Additional services: business zones, cafes, shops - it's not just a place to refuel, but a real service center.

"SOCAR is more than just a business. We care not only about our guests but also about our employees, creating a favorable working environment where everyone can realize their potential. Inclusiveness is not only about physical accessibility, but also about creating an atmosphere where everyone feels valued. Why is it important? Society is becoming more accessible: by creating an environment where everyone can feel comfortable, we are taking a step towards a more inclusive society. For us, comfort and accessibility are not just words, they are what we put into practice," says Olena Osypchuk, PR Director of SOCAR Energy Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising