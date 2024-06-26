A Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train derails in Russia, injuring at least 7 people
Kyiv • UNN
At least 7 people were injured when a passenger train derailed in Komi, Russia, with several cars lying on the ground, probably because the railroad embankment was washed away by water.
In Russia , the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train derailed, several cars are lying on the ground, at least 7 people were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.
"A passenger train Vorkuta-Novorossiysk derailed in Komi. Several cars are lying on the ground," the statement said.
Later it became known that at least 7 people were injured as a result of the train derailment. The preliminary cause is that the railroad embankment was washed away by water.