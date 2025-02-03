A Vietnamese farmer hasn't slept in 60 years and still carries 50-kilogram bags

An 80-year-old resident of Vietnam, Tai Ngoc, stopped sleeping after a terrible fever in 1962, and since then no medication or medical advice has helped to restore normal rest. This is reported by Lad Bible Ngoc, according to UNN.

The man admits that he envies those who can sleep and tries to keep himself busy with physical work to avoid discomfort.

When I see others sleeping, I envy them. On moonlit nights, I usually go out to the field to work - it's just unbearable to sit around, - He shared.

According to the man's relatives, friends and neighbors, they have never seen him sleep. Doctors analyzed his body and also failed to prove that Tai Ngoc ever slept.

At the same time, the man lives normally without sleep, works in the field and, as he says, gets the energy he needs through green tea and rice wine. He claims that he does not suffer from hallucinations due to the lack of sleep, which has been going on for over 60 years.

It can also carry 50 kg bags of fertilizer for four kilometers without any problems without feeling exhausted.

However, his family is concerned about this unusual condition and does not understand how the man's body can withstand such a load without rest.

