A Vietnamese farmer hasn't slept in 60 years and still carries 50-kilogram bags

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 122527 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

08:00 AM • 79009 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81646 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 133169 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95438 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98751 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100384 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152088 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210619 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195076 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
3 m/s
43 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Publications

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 3328 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive

09:14 AM • 122528 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 119901 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Exclusive

April 3, 06:00 AM • 133169 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 541003 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Scott Bessent

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9340 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20271 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28627 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60571 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142449 views
Actual

Forbes

Shahed-136

The New York Times

TikTok

Financial Times

A Vietnamese farmer hasn't slept in 60 years and still carries 50-kilogram bags

A Vietnamese farmer hasn't slept in 60 years and still carries 50-kilogram bags

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32090 views

Thai Ngoc, an 80-year-old Vietnamese man, hasn't slept since 1962 after suffering a fever. The man leads an active life, works in the fields and gets his energy from green tea and rice wine.

An 80-year-old resident of Vietnam, Tai Ngoc, stopped sleeping after a terrible fever in 1962, and since then no medication or medical advice has helped to restore normal rest. This is reported by Lad Bible Ngoc, according to UNN.

Details

The man admits that he envies those who can sleep and tries to keep himself busy with physical work to avoid discomfort.

When I see others sleeping, I envy them. On moonlit nights, I usually go out to the field to work - it's just unbearable to sit around,

- He shared.

According to the man's relatives, friends and neighbors, they have never seen him sleep. Doctors analyzed his body and also failed to prove that Tai Ngoc ever slept.

At the same time, the man lives normally without sleep, works in the field and, as he says, gets the energy he needs through green tea and rice wine. He claims that he does not suffer from hallucinations due to the lack of sleep, which has been going on for over 60 years.

It can also carry 50 kg bags of fertilizer for four kilometers without any problems without feeling exhausted.

However, his family is concerned about this unusual condition and does not understand how the man's body can withstand such a load without rest.

The oldest man in the world has passed away - what is known about him04.01.25, 14:50 • 29256 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Vietnam
Bitcoin
$83,117.10
Золото
$3,114.29
Tesla
$280.94
Brent
$70.81
S&P 500
$5,632.82
Газ TTF
$39.34
Ethereum
$1,795.10