A U.S. court barred the Trump administration from deporting students for criticizing Israel

A federal judge in California ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration may not use immigration rules to deport foreign students because of their support for Palestinians or criticism of Israel. AP reports, UNN writes.

Details

Judge Noel Wise ruled in favor of Stanford University's student newspaper, The Stanford Daily, which said that foreign students fear expressing their views publicly because of the possibility of deportation.

Freedom of speech is illusory if we can only "freely" express views approving of the government and its leaders – Wise noted.

The court cited the First Amendment

The judge concluded that the actions of federal authorities violated the freedoms of speech and of the press guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. She struck down portions of the provisions that the federal government had used in deportation cases, citing violations of the First and Fifth Amendments.

The ruling also mentions the actions of U.S. immigration authorities in March 2025 against people who supported Palestinians and spoke out against Israel's actions. A federal judge in Boston had previously reached a similar conclusion, ruling that the Trump administration violated the Constitution by attempting to deport noncitizens solely because of their political views.

Trump has lost another attempt to overturn the criminal conviction on the grounds of presidential immunity