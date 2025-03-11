A Ukrainian woman who was convicted in Kazakhstan for human organ trafficking was detained in Poland
Kyiv • UNN
In Poland, a 35-year-old Ukrainian woman was detained, sentenced in Kazakhstan to 12 years for organ trafficking. The woman was a member of an international criminal group that sold kidneys from 8 countries on the black market.
On Tuesday, March 11, the Polish prosecutor's office reported that Polish border guards detained a Ukrainian woman, sentenced in Kazakhstan to 12 years in prison for participating in an organized crime group that traded human organs and sold 56 kidneys. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
According to the spokesperson for the Przemyśl prosecutor's office, Marta Petkowska, the 35-year-old woman, whom Polish data protection law refers to only as Ksenia P., was detained at a railway crossing between Poland and Ukraine based on an Interpol "red notice."
The prosecutor's office did not explain why the woman was not in prison in Kazakhstan at the time of her detention at the crossing or at the time of the sentencing.
According to prosecutors, the detainee has been wanted by Interpol since November 2020. Ksenia P. was found guilty of being part of an international criminal group that from 2017 to 2019 carried out illegal operations with human organs and tissues, selling them on the black market.
She is also accused of illegally obtaining "kidneys from 56 victims in Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Thailand" for financial gain, as well as of having "turned the committed crimes into a permanent source of income."
The prosecutor's office filed a motion with the court for a temporary arrest for one week for the purpose of her extradition to Kazakhstan.
Zelensky signs law banning organ transplantation of fallen soldiers06.02.25, 14:19 • 46078 views