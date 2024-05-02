A Ukrainian man was attacked with a knife in Budapest. The man died from his wounds

A fight broke out in the Hungarian capital, resulting in a Ukrainian citizen being stabbed and killed, UNN reports, citing the Budapest police.

Details

The Budapest police received a report of a fight between two men, as a result of which one of the participants was bleeding.

"...a 44-year-old man of Kazakh nationality stabbed a 48-year-old Ukrainian man several times after a quarrel and a fight. The man was so seriously injured that he died on the spot," the statement said.

It is known that criminal proceedings have been initiated on suspicion of murder.

Police detained the offender on the spot and are bringing him to justice.