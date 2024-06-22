$41.340.03
A two-year-old boy drowned in a pond in the Kiev region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20591 views

A two-year-old boy drowned in a pond in the village of Markhalovka, Kiev region, after leaving the yard unattended and falling into the water.

A two-year-old boy drowned in a pond in the Kiev region

In the Kiev region, a two-year-old boy drowned in a pond, reports UNN with reference to the police of the Kiev region.

Details

The tragedy occurred on June 22 in the village of Markhalovka, Fastovsky district.

According to preliminary data, the child independently left the yard and went to play in the pond, where he fell from the bank into the pond.

03.09.23, 09:27 • 506631 view

The boy was pulled out of the water by a local resident who was passing by.

Now investigative actions are continuing.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
