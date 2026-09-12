A train derailment in France may have been sabotage; investigators consider this version the priority

French investigators are considering possible deliberate interference as the leading theory behind the derailment of a TER passenger train in Normandy, which injured 44 people. A piece of rail that should not have been there was found between the tracks at the crash site, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on the evening of September 11 near the town of Cléon in the Seine-Maritime department. The train, which was traveling between Rouen and Caen, was carrying 186 passengers.

According to BFMTV, the theory of deliberate action became the leading one precisely after the discovery of the foreign piece of rail. Investigators have yet to determine whether the train collided with it and whether this caused the carriages to derail.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the origin of the piece of rail

Rouen Prosecutor Sébastien Gallois confirmed that the main hypothesis at present is that a piece of rail was lying on one of the tracks and may have caused the accident. It is not yet known how or why it ended up there.

Forty-four people were injured in the derailment. An 18-year-old female passenger was initially evacuated by helicopter in critical condition; however, the prosecutor's office later reported that her life was not in danger. Another 43 people sustained minor injuries.

The driver's alcohol and drug tests were negative. A total of 130 firefighters, 5 medical teams and around 80 vehicles were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the accident.

In France, a train derailed; 44 people were injured, and an 18-year-old girl is in critical condition