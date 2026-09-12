$44.5551.76
ukenru
12:18 PM • 2466 views
Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's responsePhoto
11:32 AM • 10068 views
Russia attacked "Zaporizhstal" for the third time this month: 4 workers injured
10:47 AM • 12361 views
Putin's office responded to Zelenskyy's proposal to meet at the G20 summit in Miami
10:38 AM • 10338 views
The Defense Forces struck command posts and storage facilities for Russian attack drones in the occupied territories
10:15 AM • 10083 views
Ukraine aims to launch the first Freyja system by the end of December - Zelenskyy
08:59 AM • 14120 views
In Odesa region, 35 people have already been injured following the Russian attack; two more people are still being searched for, and 13 have been rescued
08:52 AM • 13362 views
Trains to Sumy will no longer run; Ukrzaliznytsia will stop them in Konotop
08:47 AM • 10531 views
The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Tolyattikauchuk plant in Russia's Samara region
08:20 AM • 10539 views
"Ukraine's largest export to Europe is time" — Fire Point CEO
08:14 AM • 10107 views
Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0m/s
97%
750mm
Popular news
The Kremlin announced plans for a new trilateral meeting with Ukraine and the United StatesSeptember 12, 04:17 AM • 19677 views
Attack on Odesa: Number of injured rises to 12PhotoSeptember 12, 05:01 AM • 18841 views
In Odesa, the number of people injured after the Russian attack has risen; among the 17 injured is a 5-month-old childVideoSeptember 12, 05:50 AM • 11062 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael Polansky06:45 AM • 17577 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for tea07:30 AM • 17575 views
Publications
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for tea07:30 AM • 17662 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 53268 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 55402 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 75936 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 85777 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Xi Jinping
Javier Milei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
China
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhoto12:30 PM • 162 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor Swift10:44 AM • 4288 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhoto07:51 AM • 10804 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael Polansky06:45 AM • 17646 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 35414 views
Actual
BFM TV
Heating
ATACMS
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system

A train derailment in France may have been sabotage; investigators consider this version the priority

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

A TER train derailed in Normandy, injuring 44 people. Investigators found a foreign piece of rail and are examining the possibility of sabotage.

A train derailment in France may have been sabotage; investigators consider this version the priority

French investigators are considering possible deliberate interference as the leading theory behind the derailment of a TER passenger train in Normandy, which injured 44 people. A piece of rail that should not have been there was found between the tracks at the crash site, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on the evening of September 11 near the town of Cléon in the Seine-Maritime department. The train, which was traveling between Rouen and Caen, was carrying 186 passengers.

According to BFMTV, the theory of deliberate action became the leading one precisely after the discovery of the foreign piece of rail. Investigators have yet to determine whether the train collided with it and whether this caused the carriages to derail.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the origin of the piece of rail

Rouen Prosecutor Sébastien Gallois confirmed that the main hypothesis at present is that a piece of rail was lying on one of the tracks and may have caused the accident. It is not yet known how or why it ended up there.

Forty-four people were injured in the derailment. An 18-year-old female passenger was initially evacuated by helicopter in critical condition; however, the prosecutor's office later reported that her life was not in danger. Another 43 people sustained minor injuries.

The driver's alcohol and drug tests were negative. A total of 130 firefighters, 5 medical teams and around 80 vehicles were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the accident.

In France, a train derailed; 44 people were injured, and an 18-year-old girl is in critical condition12.09.26, 09:08 • 2300 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Explosions
Evacuation
BFM TV
France