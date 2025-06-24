Third of the battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 9894 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
05:38 AM • 30082 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 28503 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 43905 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 168230 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 116239 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183416 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 89413 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 174034 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 70214 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 24470 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia02:25 AM • 41511 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 34144 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 16109 views
Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens06:28 AM • 10279 views
Publications
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 32532 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 168280 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 135725 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183431 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 174051 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 64454 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 145312 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 269402 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 138500 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 137018 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

Third of the battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

Over the past day, 165 combat engagements were recorded on the front, a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched three missile and 36 air strikes, using 2861 kamikaze drones and carrying out 6076 artillery shellings.

Third of the battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

A third of the battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on June 24, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 165 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes with 17 missiles and 36 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 72 guided aerial bombs, and also used 2861 kamikaze drones. In addition, the enemy carried out 6076 artillery shellings, including 103 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three missile and artillery systems, and one command post of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched 12 air strikes, using 22 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 262 shellings, eight of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance seven times in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Hlyboke, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, and Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Kruhliakivka, and in the directions of Pishchane, Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, 24 combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and in the directions of Mykolaivka, Stupochky, Pryvillia, Bondarne.

Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 27 times in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the directions of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 54 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Promin, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Myrnohrad, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Kopteve, and in the directions of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Bahatyr, Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Komar, Myrny, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Voskresenka.

Over the past day, no combat engagements took place in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units tried to advance six times – without success.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Another 1,200 occupiers, a tank and an MLRS: General Staff updates data on enemy losses24.06.25, 08:19 • 1494 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9