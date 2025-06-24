Third of the battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

A third of the battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on June 24, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 165 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes with 17 missiles and 36 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 72 guided aerial bombs, and also used 2861 kamikaze drones. In addition, the enemy carried out 6076 artillery shellings, including 103 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three missile and artillery systems, and one command post of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched 12 air strikes, using 22 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 262 shellings, eight of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance seven times in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Hlyboke, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, and Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Kruhliakivka, and in the directions of Pishchane, Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, 24 combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and in the directions of Mykolaivka, Stupochky, Pryvillia, Bondarne.

Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 27 times in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the directions of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 54 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Promin, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Myrnohrad, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Kopteve, and in the directions of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Bahatyr, Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Komar, Myrny, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Voskresenka.

Over the past day, no combat engagements took place in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units tried to advance six times – without success.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

