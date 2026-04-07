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A third of 150 battles focused on two fronts - General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2226 views

The General Staff recorded 150 clashes, of which 50 attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The enemy used over 8,000 drones and 242 guided aerial bombs.

A third of 150 battles focused on two fronts - General Staff map

One-third of the 150 battles on the front line over the past day took place in two directions – Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on April 7, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are repelling the occupiers' attempts to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. In total, 150 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 84 air strikes, dropping 242 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 8625 kamikaze drones and carried out 3227 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 42 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region – Orly, Novoselevka, Vidradne, Pysantsi, Lisne, Prosiana; in Zaporizhzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Svoboda, and Mala Slobidka in Sumy region suffered from air strikes.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 5 air strikes using 13 KABs, carried out 93 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six using MLRS. Four combat engagements were recorded.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried twice to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Starytsia and towards Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the area of Pishchane and towards Kivsharivka, Novoosinove, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times, trying to penetrate our defense, attacking towards Lyman, Stavky, Novosergiyivka, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped five attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampil, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Pryvillia, Markove, and towards Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Stepanivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiyivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Illinivka, Sofiyivka, Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 31 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Hryshyne, and Muravka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, according to updated information, the enemy attacked 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Myrny, Kalynivske, Pryvillia, Verbove, Zlagoda, Oleksandrograf.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 11 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Olenokostiantynivka, Charivne, and towards Svyatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions in the areas of the Antonivsky bridge and Bilohrudy island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 1,000 occupiers and 2,000 drones in a day - General Staff07.04.26, 07:44 • 2560 views

Julia Shramko

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