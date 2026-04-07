The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 1,000 occupiers and 2,000 drones in a day - General Staff

On April 6, Russian troops lost 980 soldiers and 1945 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.04.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 135470 (+980) killed

tanks ‒ 11841 (0)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 24364 (+4)

artillery systems ‒ 39562 (+65)

MLRS ‒ 1722 (+3)

air defense systems ‒ 1340 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 435 (0)

helicopters ‒ 350 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 223341 (+1945)

cruise missiles ‒ 4517 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 33 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 87862 (+248)

special equipment ‒ 4115 (+3)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive actions in the Oleksandrivka direction and have already regained control over 480 square kilometers of territory and 12 settlements.

Syrskyi stated that the Russian army's losses have exceeded replenishment for several months in a row