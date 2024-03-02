$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

A soldier shoots himself in the Presidential Palace of Taiwan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35449 views

An armed military guard shot himself in the head while on duty at the Office of the President of Taiwan.

A soldier shoots himself in the Presidential Palace of Taiwan

An armed military guard shot himself in the Office of the President of Taiwan. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday night, a private first class committed suicide while on duty at the Office of the President of Taiwan.

According to the spokesperson for the President's Office, Lin Yu Chan, the soldier shot himself in the head while on duty.

According to preliminary data, the soldier, who was about 20 years old, suffered from "emotional instability.

Other guards at neighboring posts immediately reported the incident and called for medical assistance.

Add

This is not the first time that a Taiwanese serviceman has decided to commit suicide while performing his duties in the Presidential Office.

In May 2012, a private shot himself with a service rifle at the front gate of his office.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
