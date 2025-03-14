A significant cooling is expected in Ukraine this weekend - Didenko
Kyiv • UNN
A significant cooling is expected in Ukraine this weekend, with air temperatures dropping to +3+9 degrees in the western and northern regions. It will still be warm in the south and southeast.
On Sunday, warm weather will remain only in the south and southeast of Ukraine. A sharp change in the weather is expected in other regions, an air mass of arctic origin and rain.
This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian meteorologist Natalka Didenko.
A new fresh air mass of arctic origin will visit Ukraine on the weekend. In the western regions and in most of the northern regions, the air temperature will be +3+9 degrees during the day.
Didenko predicts that on March 15 there will be a significant cooling, as well as rain in the west and north of Ukraine. Precipitation may also be in the form of sleet.
Where it will be warm on the weekend
Regarding the weather in the south and east of Ukraine. +12+20 degrees are still expected on Saturday, Didenko notes, but on Sunday the corresponding heat may be only in the south and southeast of our country. But on Monday, March 17, the cold will cover our entire territory.
Weather in Kyiv
In the capital of Ukraine, according to Didenko's forecast, a little rain may appear on Saturday, March 15, and no significant precipitation on Sunday. Also, on Saturday, the temperature in the capital will gradually drop from +10+12 to +5+7 degrees.
General advice and weather expectations
The entire next working week in Ukraine will be cold, with "minuses" at night and weak small "pluses" during the day. Dress warmly, the thermometers will fluctuate around +2+5 degrees, very cold!
It will tentatively start to get warmer at the end of next week, closer to March 22-23
