Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 14849 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

05:00 AM • 25897 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 80758 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 44518 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 126290 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 85568 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 93869 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87391 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Shooter from a hotel in Kyiv was detained while intoxicated, proceedings have been initiated - police

Kyiv

 • 1134 views

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, a 26-year-old man is suspected of organizing a shooting in a hotel. The suspect turned out to be a resident of the Khmelnytskyi region, who was in a state of alcohol intoxication.

Shooter from a hotel in Kyiv was detained while intoxicated, proceedings have been initiated - police

An intoxicated resident of the hotel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv was detained for shooting, he faces up to seven years in prison, the GUNP in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Context

Today, at about 07:30, the Kyiv police received a report of shooting in one of the hotels in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Police officers who arrived at the scene detained the man.

Shooting occurred in a hotel in Kyiv: the suspect was detained14.05.25, 08:30 • 3036 views

What is known about the suspect

"It has now been established that the shooter was a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region, who arrived in the capital for work about a week ago and settled in a hotel. While intoxicated in the room, the man fired several shots from a firearm, after which he was detained by law enforcement officers," the police said.

Police officers, as reported, seized the weapon, it will be sent for examination. The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and investigators are currently working with him.

Information about this event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism. The investigation is ongoing.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv
