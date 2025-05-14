Shooter from a hotel in Kyiv was detained while intoxicated, proceedings have been initiated - police
Kyiv • UNN
In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, a 26-year-old man is suspected of organizing a shooting in a hotel. The suspect turned out to be a resident of the Khmelnytskyi region, who was in a state of alcohol intoxication.
An intoxicated resident of the hotel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv was detained for shooting, he faces up to seven years in prison, the GUNP in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Context
Today, at about 07:30, the Kyiv police received a report of shooting in one of the hotels in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Police officers who arrived at the scene detained the man.
What is known about the suspect
"It has now been established that the shooter was a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region, who arrived in the capital for work about a week ago and settled in a hotel. While intoxicated in the room, the man fired several shots from a firearm, after which he was detained by law enforcement officers," the police said.
Police officers, as reported, seized the weapon, it will be sent for examination. The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and investigators are currently working with him.
Information about this event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism. The investigation is ongoing.