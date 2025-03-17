A serviceman will not be dismissed from service, even if the court признає мобілізацію незаконною - рішення ВС

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104766 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167430 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105556 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342253 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173166 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144583 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196065 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124770 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108132 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
 m/s
56 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15208 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84482 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104766 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20004 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 22889 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37242 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46772 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135645 views
A serviceman will not be dismissed from service, even if the court признає мобілізацію незаконною - рішення ВС

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76297 views

Even if the mobilization is признає незаконною, the serviceman will not be звільнено зі служби. The procedure of призову is незворотною, therefore the визнання її протиправною does not поновлює the previous state. Such a рішення ухвалив the Верховний Суд.

A serviceman will not be dismissed from service, even if the court признає мобілізацію незаконною - рішення ВС

The establishment by a court of the fact of illegal mobilization does not allow the dismissal of a soldier from service, because the procedure for calling up a conscript for military service during mobilization is irreversible, that is, one that has already taken place, and the recognition of the call-up procedure as illegal does not lead to the restoration of the person's previous position. This is stated in the decision of the Administrative Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court, reports UNN.

Details

As noted in the report, the serviceman filed a lawsuit against the TCC and the military unit to признання the actions regarding the call-up as illegal and the obligation to make a decision on dismissal from service.

The plaintiff, обращаясь to the court of first instance for protection of his rights, associated their violation with non-compliance with the procedure for calling him up for military service, which consists in the plaintiff not passing a medical examination during the call-up for military service. The court of first instance, with which the court of appeal agreed, признал the actions of the district territorial recruitment center and social support regarding the conscription of the plaintiff for military service during mobilization as illegal and obliged the military unit to dismiss him from military service, which, in the opinion of the courts of both instances, is a proper restoration of the plaintiff's violated rights

- the report says.

However, the Supreme Court emphasized that the restoration of the violated right must take place within the disputed legal relations with the participation of their participants. The obligation of the military unit to dismiss a person from military service goes beyond the legal relations between the TCC and the plaintiff regarding the procedure for his conscription for military service during mobilization, which is the subject of consideration in this case.

The Supreme Court emphasized that the procedure for calling up a conscript for military service during mobilization is irreversible, that is, one that has already taken place, and the recognition of the call-up procedure as illegal does not lead to the restoration of the previous position of a person called up for military service. Therefore, the method of protection chosen by the plaintiff does not correspond to the essence of the plaintiff's violated right, and the satisfaction of this claim will not lead to the restoration of such a right, therefore, the conclusions of the courts of both instances regarding the satisfaction of the claims in this part are erroneous

- the report says.

The mere fact of not undergoing a medical examination during conscription is not evidence of the plaintiff's unfitness for military service and is not a basis for dismissal from military service.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada approved in the first reading draft law No. 12442 on criminal liability for violation of the rules of mobilization and medical examination for heads of TCC, heads and members of the VCC.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

