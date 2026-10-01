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Finland investigates a series of break-ins at MPs’ homes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Finnish police have launched a preliminary investigation into suspected break-ins at MPs’ residences. Nothing was stolen, but traces were left behind.

Finland investigates a series of break-ins at MPs’ homes
File photo

On Thursday, Finnish police announced the launch of a preliminary investigation into a series of suspected break-ins at the homes of members of parliament, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

A statement from Helsinki police said they were working closely with the National Bureau of Investigation and that the investigation was at an early stage.

Finnish Parliament Speaker Jussi Halla-aho said information about the suspected break-ins had reached his office last week, although it was not immediately clear how long the incidents had been taking place.

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According to Halla-aho, speaking at a press conference, nothing had been stolen or damaged, but signs of forced entry remained in the homes.

"I cannot comment precisely on the number of cases known to us, but in any event, it is a significant number," he said.

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