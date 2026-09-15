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Finland is investigating a serious breach of sanctions and the export of goods worth millions of euros to russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Finnish Customs is investigating the circumvention of EU sanctions through the shipment of pumps and engines to russia disguised as exports to Kazakhstan and Turkey. Two people are suspected.

Finland is investigating a serious breach of sanctions and the export of goods worth millions of euros to russia

Finland’s Customs uncovered a large-scale scheme to circumvent EU sanctions, under which industrial equipment worth nearly €6 million was illegally exported to Russia. According to investigators, local companies declared shipments of pumps and engines to Kazakhstan and Türkiye, but in fact diverted them to the Russian Federation. Yle reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Customs, representatives of companies from Eastern Finland organized the supply of goods to Russia in violation of the sanctions regime. According to Customs, one of the companies was responsible for export operations, while the other was responsible for storing the goods.

The exporting company told Customs that it was shipping the goods to Kazakhstan and Türkiye; however, according to the preliminary investigation, the goods were exported to Russia.

Supply of pumps and engines to Russia

Customs suspects that hydraulic pumps, engines, and various valves worth approximately €5.9 million were exported to Russia.

Since July 2022, the export of these goods to Russia has been prohibited under the EU sanctions regulation.

Customs suspects two people of a large-scale violation of the sanctions regime. The preliminary investigation into the case is nearing completion. According to Customs, the materials will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office of Eastern Finland by the end of the year.

One of the suspects is also a defendant in four other cases involving violations of sanctions, which are being heard in the District Court of South Karelia.

In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%15.09.26, 07:45 • 50812 views

Olga Rozgon

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