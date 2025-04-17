$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15702 views

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61331 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163247 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83955 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113591 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89526 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141339 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123499 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38997 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62919 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

A seller of counterfeit cigarettes was exposed in Rivne region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

A scheme for selling counterfeit cigarettes was exposed in Rivne. A local resident was selling large batches of cigarettes without documents, more than 250 packs without excise tax were seized.

A seller of counterfeit cigarettes was exposed in Rivne region

A seller of counterfeit cigarettes was exposed in Rivne. This is reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers in Rivne exposed an illegal scheme for the sale of counterfeit tobacco products. According to the Rivne District Prosecutor's Office, it is about a local resident who organized the illegal sale of cigarettes without proper documents.

According to the investigation, the man purchased large quantities of tobacco products of dubious origin, after which he sold them wholesale and retail. As part of the investigation, operatives made a test purchase, during which the seller sold 12 blocks of cigarettes without any official confirmation of their origin.

In addition to the products sold during the purchase, more than 250 packs of tobacco products without excise stamps were found during a search of a retail kiosk in one of the local markets. Cash, a mobile phone and records that may indicate the scale of illegal activity were also seized.

All seized items have been seized. Currently, examinations are ongoing, and investigators are establishing the sources of the goods. In the near future, the issue of declaring suspicion to the person involved in the case will be resolved.

Zelenskyy signed a law on increasing the excise tax on tobacco products24.03.25, 10:52 • 90913 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Rivne
