A seller of counterfeit cigarettes was exposed in Rivne region

A seller of counterfeit cigarettes was exposed in Rivne. This is reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers in Rivne exposed an illegal scheme for the sale of counterfeit tobacco products. According to the Rivne District Prosecutor's Office, it is about a local resident who organized the illegal sale of cigarettes without proper documents.

According to the investigation, the man purchased large quantities of tobacco products of dubious origin, after which he sold them wholesale and retail. As part of the investigation, operatives made a test purchase, during which the seller sold 12 blocks of cigarettes without any official confirmation of their origin.

In addition to the products sold during the purchase, more than 250 packs of tobacco products without excise stamps were found during a search of a retail kiosk in one of the local markets. Cash, a mobile phone and records that may indicate the scale of illegal activity were also seized.

All seized items have been seized. Currently, examinations are ongoing, and investigators are establishing the sources of the goods. In the near future, the issue of declaring suspicion to the person involved in the case will be resolved.

