The second wave of the drone attack on Kyiv — two people are known to have been injured; debris fell in several districts

The enemy continues to attack the capital with strike UAVs. Falling debris has been recorded in a number of districts, and there are people injured, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Details

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a 20-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling; another Kyiv resident, aged 63, received medical assistance at the scene.

A garage and five cars caught fire at the site. In addition, fragments of enemy drones fell in the Holosiivskyi district—in the courtyard of a residential development—and in the Solomianskyi district—on the grounds of a body of water.

Police officers and other specialized services are working at the scenes, documenting the consequences of the Russian attack.

In addition

As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, since the morning of September 15, 12 people have been injured in the capital as a result of enemy attacks. One of them, who was critically wounded, died in hospital. Six of the injured remain in city hospitals. The others received medical assistance on an outpatient basis or at the scene.

A victim of the morning Russian attack has died in Kyiv; 8 people were injured