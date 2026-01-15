47 million UAH scheme on "paper" FPV drones exposed in a military unit

A criminal organization in a military unit embezzled UAH 47 million on "paper" FPV drones, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed a criminal organization that operated within one of the military units and appropriated budget funds allocated for defense procurement," the report says.

According to the investigation, in 2024, the former commander of the military unit created a stable hierarchical structure, which included active servicemen responsible for planning procurements, accepting property and processing documentation, as well as a civilian who ensured interaction with suppliers.

"Between April and December 2024, members of the criminal organization concluded 37 contracts for the alleged supply of FPV drones and optical equipment. The actual supply of drones to the military unit was not carried out, and part of the optical equipment was replaced with products that did not meet the stated technical characteristics," the prosecutor's office said.

At the same time, according to the prosecutor's office, "officials drew up documents on the execution of contracts without actual delivery of property, entering inaccurate information into them, on the basis of which budget funds were transferred."

As a result of illegal actions, the state budget, as indicated, suffered losses in the amount of over UAH 47 million, which directly affected the proper provision of the military unit in conditions of martial law.

On January 12, 2026, in the city of Kramatorsk, members of the criminal organization were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They were notified of suspicion of creating and participating in a criminal organization, embezzling budget funds on a particularly large scale, and official forgery.

On January 13, 2026, the prosecutor's petition was granted, and five participants were remanded in custody without bail.

The State Bureau of Investigation showed photos in the case.

