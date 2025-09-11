A salmonellosis outbreak was recorded among schoolchildren in Chernihiv Oblast: police launched an investigation

Chernihiv region police are conducting an investigation into cases of salmonellosis among students of one of the educational institutions, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv region.

Details

In Chernihiv region, cases of salmonellosis have been recorded among students of one of the educational institutions. Information about the incident has been registered, and the police are conducting an investigation into this fact. - the post reads.

Context

An outbreak of salmonellosis has been recorded among students of one of the educational institutions in Chernihiv region.

According to the Chernihiv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of September 10, 10 children were affected. It has been laboratory confirmed that the causative agent of the outbreak was salmonella.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in early July, two outbreaks of acute intestinal infections were recorded in Ukraine in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions, as well as an outbreak of salmonellosis in Vinnytsia region. In total, 40 people fell ill, including 21 children, all of whom were hospitalized.